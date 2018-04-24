Highland boys topple previously unbeaten East Knox

By Rob Hamilton

Highland made the KMAC baseball race a bit tighter with a 6-4 win at previously undefeated East Knox on Monday. After the game, the Scots, East Knox and Fredericktown all had one loss in league play.

The Scots trailed 2-1 going into the fifth inning, but scored five runs in that frame to take a lead they would not surrender. The Bulldogs scored twice in the seventh, but would not be able to overcome that four-run deficit.

Mack Anglin pitched six great innings for the team, giving up five hits and striking out 14 batters to earn the win. Kyle Munday got one strikeout in earning his third save of the season.

The Scots finished with eight hits. Tate Tobin had a triple and double, while Sam LoPiccolo added a double.

Cardington Pirates

An eight run fourth inning doomed Cardington in a 14-1 five-inning loss at home to Fredericktown, turning a 3-1 score into a lopsided win for the Freddies.

Cardington, who was held to three hits on the night, struggled to keep Fredericktown off the bases, giving up 14 hits and five walks in the game. Nico Wade, who suffered the loss, and Jacob Spires combined for five strikeouts.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was held to one hit in suffering an 11-0 loss to Danville Monday.

In the home game, the Indians committed seven errors and gave up 10 hits to their opponents. Pitchers Jacob Lodge and Mitchell Bell walking one to go along with those hits.

Northmor Knights

Control issues proved deadly for Northmor at home against Centerburg on Monday.

In their 10-0 loss, the Knights only gave up eight hits in three innings, but surrendered 13 free passes to the Trojans. While Braydon Black, Kyle Kegley and Hunter Mariotti also combined to record nine strikeouts, those walks played a big role in Centerburg recording a nine-run third inning that blew the game open.

Offensively, the Knights got two hits from Wyatt Reeder, while Ryland Thomas added a double.

