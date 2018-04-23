Northmor boys’ basketball trio signs to play in college

Three members of Northmor’s two-time league champion boys’ basketball team recently made their college choices official.

Both Kyle and Tyler Kegley announced they would attend Lourdes University, a NAIA school in Sylvania. Brock Pletcher will also stay in-state, as his pick was Division III Wilmington College.

While the two Kegleys will continue to play as teammates at Lourdes, Tyler noted that wasn’t an immediate goal when the two started their searches.

“Our recruiting processed differently,” he said. “Several schools I got recruited by, he didn’t and the schools he got recruited by, he didn’t.”

But when it came to Lourdes, both of them found many things to like about the school.

“I basically fell in love with it at the beginning,” said Kyle. “The coaches gave us the best opportunity at the beginning and the academics. Basically, I couldn’t get enough of it.”

Kyle noted that the coaching staff played a big role in his decision.

“Just how they handle everything and interact with players,” he said in describing what he liked most about the coaches.

Tyler also had positive impression of the school. “Lourdes is not an overwhelmingly big campus,” he said. “It’s the right size, the dorms are the best I’ve seen and the basketball players and coaches are awesome.”

Tyler, who also cited the school’s academics as a positive, is planning to major in pre-med or biology and then eventually transfer to another school, preferably Ohio State, for optometry. Kyle is majoring in early childhood education.

Both players noted that the coaching staff found a lot to like about their potential.

“We haven’t really talked about expectations,” said Kyle. “The coaches want me to add on weight — that way I’ll be somewhat ready for it. (They liked) Probably how tall I am and can dribble, shoot — anything a 1-to-5 man can do.”

Tyler noted that versatility was a part of his game that also appealed to the Lourdes staff. “My versatility and being able to stretch the floor out,” he said. “They liked my aggression and energy.”

After a four-year stretch at Northmor that ended with a pair of conference and sectional titles, as well as both Kegleys being named second-team picks in the KMAC and honorable mention district selections as seniors, the two had a lot of good memories about playing for the Knights.

“Just the community,” said Tyler. “It’s a small kind of community with good fans and support. “There’s nothing like high school basketball when the gyms sell out.”

“Just playing basketball with the team and winning back-to-back conference and sectional titles and enjoying the team play here,” added Kyle.

Now that they’re preparing to take the next step, both are looking forward to the step up in competition at the next level.

“Definitely the challenge of playing college basketball,” said Kyle. “I just can’t wait for it.”

Tyler added: “It’s a whole new type of speed and competition. The best of the best high school players against each other.”

Pletcher also finished his senior season at Northmor with plenty of accolades, as he was a first-team pick in the league, a second-team selection in the Central District and an honorable mention All-Ohioan.

While a number of schools were interested in obtaining his services, the Knight senior noted that Wilmington was his front-runner throughout the majority of the recruiting process.

“There were a few, but I had it narrowed down pretty quick,” he said. “Wilmington was at the top most of the way.”

Pletcher, who plans to major in business administration, said that he and the school have similar up-tempo styles of playing, which helped make it an easy selection.

“They liked the way I played, pushing the ball and taking lots of shots, and they liked my size and athletic ability,” he said.

To be a contributor for Wilmington, Pletcher noted that he’ll have to work to improve certain facets of his game, as well as simply get used to the competition at that level. “I could use some work on my handle a bit,” he said. “And get experience and used to the speed.”

Much like his teammates, Pletcher could think of a lot of positive memories with the Northmor program, in particular his senior season.

“I definitely think my favorite memory would be this past season,” he said. “I love how we did it the right way. Through third grade, most of us played together.”

Now, he’s looking forward to the competition at the next level, noted that virtually anyone he’ll go against has similar credentials to him at the high school level.

“I think I’m looking forward to the next level of competition,” he said. “The athletes are all the top players at their high schools.”

As they both sign to play basketball for Lourdes University, Tyler (left) and Kyle Kegley sit in the front row with their mother, Heidi. In the back row are Northmor basketball coaches Blade Tackett, Zach Ruth and Ben Pletcher, as well as their father, Jack. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_kegleyssigning.jpg As they both sign to play basketball for Lourdes University, Tyler (left) and Kyle Kegley sit in the front row with their mother, Heidi. In the back row are Northmor basketball coaches Blade Tackett, Zach Ruth and Ben Pletcher, as well as their father, Jack. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Northmor’s Brock Pletcher sits with parents Tammy and Ben as he signs to play basketball for Wilmington College. In the back row are (l-r) Northmor assistant coach Blade Tackett and head coach Zach Ruth. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_pletchersigning.jpg Northmor’s Brock Pletcher sits with parents Tammy and Ben as he signs to play basketball for Wilmington College. In the back row are (l-r) Northmor assistant coach Blade Tackett and head coach Zach Ruth. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Kegleys at Lourdes; Pletcher to play at Wilmington

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

