Sports Calendar

Wednesday, April 25
• St. Peter’s at Mount Gilead, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 26
• Cardington at Hillsdale, softball, 4:30 p.m.
• Highland at Big Walnut, baseball, 5 p.m.
• Plymouth at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.
• Utica at Highland, softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Northmor at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, April 27
• Cardington at Colonel Crawford, track and field, 4 p.m.
• Mount Gilead and Northmor at Elgin Relays, track and field, 4:30 p.m.
• Highland at Fredericktown Inv., track and field, 5 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Elgin, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.
• Highland at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 28
• Northridge and Crestline at Cardington, baseball, 10 a.m.
• Lexington at Highland, baseball, 10 a.m.
• Grandview at Highland, softball, 10 a.m.
• Northmor at Cardington, softball, 11 a.m.
Monday, April 30
• Northmor at Highland, track and field, 5 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Highland at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 1
• Cardington at Buckeye Central, track and field, 4 p.m.
• Cardington at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
• Northmor at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.
