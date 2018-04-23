MG teams both win Grandview track titles

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead picked up a pair of team titles at Friday’s Grandview Heights Invitational.

In the six-team meet, the boys finished with 164 points, while the girls had 162. Both won their titles by more than 30 points over the next closest competition.

Brandon Stevens won both the 200 (23.41) and 400 (52.96) for MG, while Connor Page won the 110 hurdles in 15.62 and Liam Dennis took the 300 hurdles in 42.22. Isaac Arrington placed first in the discus with a heave of 125’10” and Aaron Baer’s leap of 20’ was good for first in the long jump. Also, the 800-meter relay team won in 1:36.34.

Page also placed second in both the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles. Casey White was second in the 3200, while Dennis ran second in the 110 hurdles. Arrington was second in the shot and Nick McKinney took second in the discus. Ethan Supplee had the second-best high jump and the team also got a second-place finish in the 400-meter relay.

The Indians were also third in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter relay events.

In the girls meet, the team had multiple athletes claiming first place in at least one event. Jessica Brewer took the 100 in 12.28 and the 200 in 26.62. Baylee Hack won the 1600 in 5:20.56 and the 3200 in 11:53.68. Allison Johnson also won two events, as she was first in the 100 hurdles (15.62) and pole vault (8’6”). Also, Skylar Edwards won the shot put with an effort of 31’8.75” and Kelsey Kennon took the discus with an effort of 95’.

The team had two entries in the 3200-meter relay, with one finishing second and the other taking third. The team also got second in the 800-meter relay. Johnson placed second in the 300 hurdles, while Kennon was second in the shot put. Also, Bridgette Millisor and Corrin Watts tied for second in the high jump.

The team’s 400-meter relay was third, as was Olivia Millisor in the 800.

