Cardington, Northmor claim softball wins over weekend

The Cardington girls won a pair of non-league games at Lancaster on Saturday.

They topped St. Francis DeSales by a 4-2 margin, as they tallied a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

Both Casey Bertke and Rylie Partlow had two hits in the game, while Baylee Adams and Paige Clinger added doubles. Bertke also pitched a complete game, striking out three, walking two and giving up five hits.

The team then completed a perfect day with a 7-5 win over Olentangy Orange.

Once again, a big sixth inning was key, as the score was tied at four until they scored three in the frame to take a decisive lead. While Orange scored once in the top of the seventh, their threat was ended before they could catch up to the Pirates.

Kierson George and Brooklyn Whitt both had a double and single, while Adams added a double. Also, both Partlow and Taiylor Hubley added a pair of singles. Bertke struck out eight, walked three and surrendered eight hits in claiming her second complete-game win of the day.

Northmor Knights

A four-run fifth inning paced Northmor to a 4-3 win over host Fredericktown Friday.

The Knights trailed 1-0 heading into the inning and gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but that big inning was enough to get them past the Freddies.

Both Megan Adkins and Kelsie Fike had a double and single for the Knights, while Cristianna Boggs added a pair of singles. Maddie Hoverland handled pitching duties for the team, striking out six and giving up seven hits in the game.

