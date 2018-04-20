Cardington boys win non-league contest Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland baseball struggled defensively Thursday at Mount Vernon, as five errors led to a 10-3 defeat.

The score was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third inning, but MV scored three runs to take a lead they would not relinquish, as they added two runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth to pull away from the Scots.

Tate Tobin finished with three hits and Matty Reid added two. Lane Ballard, Clay Matthews, Zach Wetzel and Reid all saw time on the mound in the game.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington tallied nine hits at Ridgemont on Thursday and took advantage of six Gopher errors in picking up a 13-0 win in five innings.

Devin Jackson, Nick McAvoy and Avery Harper all had doubles for the Pirates, with McAvoy also adding a single. Nico Wade picked up two hits on the evening. Wade also pitched the first four innings to earn the win, while Trey Brininger finished the contest. The two combined to strike out three and only give up one hit.

