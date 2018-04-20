Northmor track earns Ridgedale titles

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor swept the team titles at Thursday’s Ridgedale Invitational.

The girls’ team edged Highland for first place, scoring 118.5 points to the Scots 113.5. Cardington finished ninth with 23. In the boys’ meet, Northmor had 123 points to win by 26 over East Knox. Highland was fifth with 80, while Cardington took 11th with five.

Brooke Bennett picked up an event win for the Knights, as she was first in the 200 with a time of 28.27.

Bennett finished second in the 100 and 400, while Julianna Ditullio took second in the long jump. The 800-meter relay of Frankie Cutrupi, Vivenne Cutrupi, Natalie Bloom and Bailey Wiseman also was second.

Placing third for the Lady Knights was the 3200-meter relay team of Ditullio, Kaitlyn Blunk, Jessica Duryea and Julia Kanagy and the 400-meter squad of Vivenne Cutrupi, Sabrina Kelley, Hope Miracle and Wiseman. Ditullio also was third in the 1600, while Kelley finished third in the pole vault. Lydia Metzger placed third in the high jump.

For Highland, Sophia Thompson won the 1600 in 5:45.73 and the 3200 in 12:07.37, while Peyton Carpenter claimed victory in the 100 with a time of 14.02.

Chalsea Sweet took second in the 100 hurdles, while Alex Debord was second in the 1600 and Erin Conner placed second in the shot put.

Makenna Belcher placed third in the 100 hurdles and 400-meter dash, while Sweet placed third in the 300 hurdles and Emily White snared third in the shot. Cardington had one top-three finish, as Alicia McElwee placed third in the long jump.

For the Northmor boys, Anthony Petulla claimed first in the 110 hurdles in 18.14 Also winning was the 400-meter relay team of Drew Zoll, Garrett Barnhart, Conor Becker and Conan Becker. They had a time of 46.11. Conan Becker also won the 200 in 23.57, while Tony Martinez was first in the pole vault, clearing 12’6”. Also winning an event was Kyle Kegley, who took first in the high jump by clearing 5’10”.

The team’s 800-meter relay of Martinez, Barnhart, Conor Becker and Conan Becker was second; while Zoll took second in the 400 in 54.38.

Conan Becker took third in the 100, as did Adam Petulla in the 300 hurdles, Aaron Berg in the pole vault and Conor Becker in the long jump.

Highland’s Brock Veley won the 100 in 11.62 and Travis Mentzer’s time of 2:11.71 was good for first in the 800.

Landon Remmert claimed second in the 100 hurdles; while the 400-meter relay team of Veley, Ryan Weissenfluh, Bailey Damron and Jack Weaver also placed second. Also, Veley was third in the 200.

Cardington’s top placement was in the boys’ meet, as the 800-meter relay team of Eric Hamilton, Nick Coder, Zach Lester and Skyler Streich finished fifth.

