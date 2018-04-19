HOJGA preparing for 32nd season

Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association is celebrating its 32nd season of serving area youth age 9-18 within seven Central Ohio counties of Marion, Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Morrow, Union and Wyandot.

The non-profit, all-volunteer Association was begun in 1987 to educate juniors through a golf camp, seminar, 7-tournament tour, awards and scholarships toward college education.

One of the early events of the 2018 season is the golf camp scheduled for June 7. The camp is held for beginners and youth wanting to brush up on the fundamentals of the golf swing. Rules and etiquette on the golf course will be discussed. The camp will be held at Miracle Driving Range, Marion 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Campers will receive professional instruction, logo bag tag, towel, booklet handout and lunch. The cost is $17.00 plus $5.00 membership. Clubs for Kids are available for juniors needing golf clubs.

HOJGA will offer a seven-tournament tour which begins June 5 at Lincoln Hills, Upper Sandusky; June 14 Kings Mill, Waldo; June 20 Marysville G C.; June 26 Pine Lakes, Mt. Gilead; July 5 Memorial Park, Kenton; July 10 Whetsone, Caledonia; July 16 Valley View, Galion. The HOJGA Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” playoff event for tournament winners and runnersup is slated for July 24 at Lincoln Hills.

Juniors are placed in one of three divisions: 12 and under, 13-15, and 16-18. Age as of Sept. 1, 2018 determines which division each junior will play. The 13-15 and 16-18 divisions vie for tournament points which bring eligibility to win scholarships. Cost of tournaments: $25.00 registration fee ($5.00 membership fee, $20.00 for ten raffle tickets-incentive raffle-proceeds for tournament expenses). Fees for tournaments include 9 holes per tournament for 12 and under; 13-18 playing 18 holes, $15.00 per tournament. Early signup prevents tournament shutouts.

The HOJGA Scholarship program for 2018 will include the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2000; Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year 1st Runnerup $1500; Wensinger Family Player of the Year 2nd Runnerup $500; HOJGA 3-Year Accumulative Point $500; NUCOR Steel Marion Most Improved Golfer $500; K of C Sportsmanship $500; Marion County Youth Foundation MERIT $1000; Charles W. Emans Memorial Patriot $500, and the HOJGA 13-15 Player of the Year $500 Scholarship.

To help support the HOJGA Scholarship fund, Tournament Sponsorships are being offered. A gift of $300 would obtain a tournament sponsorship of choice of seven tournaments . The company or individuals would receive newspaper and radio publicity within the 7-county Central Ohio area which HOJGA serves, signage posted and recognition at the tournament chosen, follow-up results and season’s-end newspaper publicity , also placed in the Year-End Booklet and www.hojga.org website.

The presentation of scholarships, awards, and raffle prize (Callaway Golf X 416 Series Set of Irons 4-AW) will be held at the Year-End Appreciation Banquet on July 26 at Kings Mill. Guest speaker, parents and friends will be invited to honor the season’s junior golfers. Information and entry forms for juniors are on website or call 740-389-6207. To sponsor a scholarship, tournament or contribute as a patron, send to HOJGA, P. O. Box 821, Marion, Ohio 43301-0821.

Information received from Carol Markey.

