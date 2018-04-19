Highland girls edge Danville for big KMAC win

By Rob Hamilton

Highland softball claimed a big KMAC win on Wednesday when they traveled to Danville and left with a 6-5 win.

The Scots trailed 2-0 after two innings and 4-3 after four, but rallied with a three-run sixth frame and were able to hold on for the win.

Lucy Smith scattered 12 hits while striking out seven to earn the win for the Scots. Highland tallied 10 hits of their own, with both Haven Farson and Kaitlyn Carney hitting home runs. Those two and Smith all had multi-hit days to pace Highland’s offense.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t keep the Fredericktown softball team off the scoreboard Wednesday in suffering a 21-3 loss. While the game was tightly-knit for three innings, with the score tied at 2-2 at that point, the Freddies tallied four in the fourth, five in the sixth and 10 in the seventh to claim the win.

Mount Gilead got two hits from McKenzie Bump and a double from Katie Elson. Three pitchers combined to strike out one, walk 11 and give up 21 hits to the offensive-minded Freddies.

