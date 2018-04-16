Northmor boys win at Loudonville

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor boys’ track team placed first at the Loudonville Invitational on Saturday.

The Knights finished with a pair of wins in the meet. Tony Martinez won the pole vault by clearing 12’3”, while P.J. Lower won the long jump with an effort of 19’5.5”.

The 800 relay team of Martinez, Garrett Barnhart, Conor Becker and Conan Becker finished second, as did the 1600 team of Drew Zoll, Alec Moore, Conor Becker and Adam Petulla. The 400-meter relay team of Zoll, Barnhart, Conor Becker and Conan Becker finished third. Also, Conan Becker was second in the 200, while Petulla finished third in the 300 hurdles.

The Northmor girls also paced local teams by finishing fourth. Hope Miracle won the pole vault by clearing 10’3”, while the 1600 relay team of Brooke Bennett, Julianna Ditullio, Macy Miracle and Hope Miracle won in 4:27.76. Frankie Cutrupi, Vivenne Cutrupi, Natalie Bloom and Bailey Wiseman were second in the 800-meter relay, while Bennett placed second in both the 400 and 200.

Highland placed eighth in the girls’ meet and ninth in the boys’. The Lady Scots got a second-place finish by Sophia Thompson in the 3200 and a third-place finish by her in the 1600. Makenna Belcher was third in the 400, while Peyton Carpenter was third in the 200.

For the boys, Brock Veley finished second in the 100 to lead the team.

Mount Gilead finished 10th in both meets. For the girls, Samantha Sullivan was second in the 100 hurdles, while Zoie Barron finished third in the discus. The boys got a third-place finish from Aaron Baer in the 110 hurdles.

Cardington took 11th in both meets. The boys got a strong performance from Mason Goers, who won the 200 in 23.44, as well as finished secon din the long jump and third in the 100. For the girls, Sage Brannon won the long jump with an effort of 16’1”, while Lilly Grooms finished third in the pole vault.

A number of Mount Gilead’s track athletes competed at the Mansfield Mehock Relays on Saturday, with the girls finishing seventh and the boys taking 12th.

The 3200-meter relay team of Baylee Hack, Allison Johnson, Olivia Millisor and Emily Hanft finished second to pace the girls. Johnson was third in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 100 hurdles, while Hack took fifth in both the 1600 and 3200 and Jessica Brewer finished fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100.

For the boys, Casey White was fifth in the 3200, seventh in the 1600 and, along with Kyle White, Trevor Ball and Nathan Weaver, finished sixth in the 3200-meter relay. Brandon Stevens took fifth in the 400 and teamed with Liam Dennis, Weaver and Ball to take seventh in the 1600 relay. Also, Dennis was eighth in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Isaac Arrington took eighth in the discus.

