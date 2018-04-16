Northmor, Highland, MG win weekend SB games

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland swept a doubleheader with Heath on Saturday, winning the first game 9-7 due to a five-run fifth inning.

Haven Farson had three hits, including two doubles. Kaitlyn Carney also had a pair of doubles, while Gena West added one. Joselyn Stuckman earned the win, as she and Lucy Smith combined to walk three and give up nine hits.

In the second game, a 16-7 win by the Scots, Farson had three doubles and a single, while Mattie Ruehrmund added a triple and two singles. Savannah Fitzpatrick, Morgan Wilhelm, Carney and Parker Steck all had doubles, with Wilhelm, Carney and Steck all having two-hit games.

Smith earned the win, striking out two, walking three and giving up 10 hits in the game.

Northmor Knights

Northmor swept their series with East Knox with a 12-2 win on Friday.

The Knights got 13 hits, with Aly Blunk tallying a triple and single and Lily Tate having a double and single. Rosie Sklenicka, Megan Adkins and Morgan Wiseman also had two-hit games. Maddie Hoverland struck out six, walked three and gave up nine hits in the six-inning game.

Northmor battled back against South Central Saturday, scoring three in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 7-5. Adkins won the game, while Hoverland got the save. They combined to strike out seven, walk two and give up seven hits.

Cristianna Boggs had a home run and single, while Sklenicka had two hits and Hoverland added a double.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead tallied a 13-8 win over Centerburg Friday.

McKenzie Bump finished with a double and two singles, while Madison Noble and Morgan Murphy both had a pair of hit and Indie Jones added a double. Noble pitched a complete game, giving up 11 hits, while striking out three and walking two.

The Indians made it two in a row on Saturday, topping Madison Plains 14-4 in five innings. Bump had a triple, double and single, while Faith Chafin added a pair of hits for MG. Noble struck out two, walked four and give up five hits to earn the win.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS