Highland wins Friday, Cardington splits Saturday baseball games

East Knox made a fast start hold up on Friday against Northmor, as the Knights fell 12-7.

The Bulldogs took a 6-1 lead after the first inning and led by a 10-1 margin after four frames. Northmor trimmed one run off their deficit in the sixth and added three more scores in the seventh, but were unable to make up that early deficit.

Mostyn Evans tallied three hits for the Knights, while Austin Wheeler added a double. Kyle Kegley, who suffered the loss, Wyatt Reeder and Hunter Mariotti combined to strike out five, walk seven and give up eight hits.

Highland Scots

Highland rebounded from their Thursday loss to Fredericktown by defeating them 6-3 at home on Friday.

The Freddies scored first with a run in the opening inning, but Highland bounced back with four in the third and two more in the fourth to take a five-run lead that they made hold up for the rest of the contest.

Highland got 11 hits in the game, with Jarin Vasquez, Lane Ballard, Matty Reid and Reese Weissenfluh all having two. Kyle Munday picked up the win in relief, while Joel Butterman got the final two outs for his first save.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington split a doubleheader with Bucyrus on Saturday.

They took the first game 7-3 behind an 11-hit performance. Quinton Chalfant had two doubles, while Danny Vaught had a double and single and Devin Jackson added two hits. Nico Wade pitched a complete game to take the win. He struck out five, walked three and scattered nine hits to only give up one earned run.

In the second game, Cardington scored five in the top of the third inning to take an early lead, but wouldn’t cross home plate again, as Bucyrus battled back to edge them by a 6-5 count.

Daniel Kill hit two doubles for the Pirates, while Kolton Honaker added a double. The Pirates committed seven errors in the game to waste a two-hit performance by the duo of Jacob Spires and Avery Harper. The two combined to strike out one and walk four, with Spires taking the loss.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead battled back from a slow start on Friday, but couldn’t catch up to visiting Centerburg in a 17-10 loss.

The Trojans scored three times in both the first and second innings to take a 6-0 lead. MG got within a 7-4 lead through four frames and after a high-scoring fifth inning, were still only behind 13-9. However, they would give up four in the sixth inning and not be able to catch up to their KMAC foes.

The Indians finished with 11 hits. Bryce Treisch, Isaac George, Zack Davidson and Lane Carpenter all finished with two in the game. Riley Conners suffered the loss. He, Jamison Burkey, Owen Blanton and Mason Faux combined to strike out five, walk eight and give up 17 hits.

The Indians lost another high-scoring game on Saturday, as Wellington scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a narrow 11-10 decision.

Wellington led 5-1 through three innings, but MG scored eight in the fourth to take a four-run lead. Both teams tallied one run in the fifth, but the sixth inning proved decisive in the game.

The Indians scored their 10 runs on only five hits, due to 11 errors by Wellington. George led the team with two of that total. Jacob Lodge, Brady Seitz and George combined to streak out seven, walk seven and give up 12 hits.

