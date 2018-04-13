Wolfpak competes in Chicago

The Wolfpak competition team sent Master Sam Wolf (coach) and Logan Welsh (pictured) to coach and compete at the annual Moo Do Won international Samurang games martial arts festival and championships in Chicago. Welsh brought home two first-place awards, as well as two seconds and three thirds.

