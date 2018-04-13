Highland SB continues to pick up league wins

By Rob Hamilton

Highland claimed another KMAC win on Thursday, as they beat Fredericktown 11-1 in five innings.

While the Scots trailed 1-0 after two innings of play, they were able to rally, getting four in both the third and fourth innings and adding three more in the fifth to put the finishing touches on the decision.

Highland finished with 10 hits in the game, with Mattie Ruehrmund finishing with a home run and single and both Parker Steck and Liz Jensen tallying two singles each. Kaitlyn Carney added a triple and Savannah Fitzpatrick contributed a double. Lucy Smith struck out six, walked two and scattered five hits in picking up the win for the Scots.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t hold onto an early lead and wound up dropping a 15-14 decision at Centerburg Thursday.

The Indians got five runs in the third inning, six in the fourth and two in the top of the fifth to lead 13-3. However, the Trojans scored eight in the bottom of the inning to claw back into the game. The Indians still led 14-11 going into the bottom of the seventh, but gave up four runs then to fall by one.

The Indians finished with 13 hits, with McKenzie Bump tallying four, including two doubles. Lacie Baldwin had a double and single, while Indie Jones and Madison Noble both had a pair of singles. Noble walked two and gave up 16 hits in pitching a complete game for MG.

