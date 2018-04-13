Cardington baseball earns split with Danville

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor had a huge fourth inning against visiting East Knox, but couldn’t hold on in a 9-7 loss to the Bulldogs.

East Knox scored three runs in the first and third innings to take a 6-0 lead, but the Knights picked up seven in the fourth to take a one-run lead. However, they would surrender three in the fifth inning and could not recover in the KMAC contest.

Both Ryland Thomas and Chris Bood tallied a pair of singles for the Knights. Bood and Braydon Black handled the pitching duties in the game, with Black suffering the loss. They combined for four strikeouts, six walks and seven surrendered hits.

Highland Scots

On Thursday, Highland was able to battle back from a big deficit at Fredericktown, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback in suffering a 13-10 loss.

The Scots led 1-0 after two innings, but gave up four runs in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth to fall behind by an 11-4 margin. They tallied six in the top of the sixth to close within one, but gave up two runs in the bottom of the inning and couldn’t respond in the final frame.

Six Scot pitchers combined to give up nine hits, but walks proved decisive in the game. Offensively, the team got solo home runs by Liam Garrett and Mack Anglin, while Drew Duncan and Cody Holtrey both had doubles. For Holtrey, it was his first varsity hit.

Cardington Pirates

In a game started Wednesday, but finished on Thursday, Cardington edged Danville 11-10 in eight innings on a walkoff hit by Danny Vaught.

The team churned out 15 hits in the contest, with Devin Jackson tallying two doubles and a single and Vaught finishing with three singles. Nick McAvoy had two doubles, Daniel Kill had a double and single and both Nico Wade and Trey Brininger added two hits each.

Kill picked up the win with one inning of shutout relief. He, Wade and Avery Harper combined to strike out six, walk six and scatter nine hits.

In the regularly-scheduled Thursday game, Danville claimed an 8-5 win thanks to a three-run fifth inning.

The teams traded the lead back-and-forth over the first four innings, which ended with the score tied at five. However, those three fifth-inning runs by the Blue Devils proved decisive, as they were able to hold onto that lead.

Kill had three of Cardington’s 13 hits, while Harper, Wade and Kolton Honeter all had two. Jackson added a double. Kill, Honeter, Jacob Brown and Nick McAvoy shared pitching duties, with Brown being the pitcher of record. They combined to strike out two, walk one and give up seven hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

A huge second inning proved lethal for Mount Gilead in a 21-5 road loss to Centerburg Thursday.

The Indians trailed 3-0 after the first inning, but gave up 12 in the second to fall behind by 15 in the five-inning game. While they scored four in the third and one in the fourth, MG would be unable to claw back into the contest.

MG finished with five singles in the game. Four pitchers combined to strike out two, walk seven and give up 17 hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS