Danville offense carries them past Cardington in softball

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Danville softball team broke open a 4-4 tie with a big third inning and was able to hold off host Cardington Wednesday in claiming a 13-9 win.

The Blue Devils tallied five in the third to jump in front 9-4. While Cardington scored three runs in the fourth, they gave up two in the sixth and two in the top of the seventh to fall behind by six. They tallied two in the bottom of the seventh, but weren’t able to catch up to their KMAC rivals.

Casey Bertke struck out two, walked two and gave up 16 hits in the game. Five Pirate errors led to five unearned runs in the contest. Both Rylie Partlow and Bertke had three hits in the game, while Taiylor Hubley added two. Also, Kierson George had a solo home run and Brooklyn Whitt, Baylee Adams and Chelsey Miller all cracked doubles.

