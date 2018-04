By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

In a Wednesday rematch with Fredericktown, Mount Gilead’s offense could not get untracked in a 10-0 loss.

The Indians were held to two hits in the game, including a double by Jacob Lodge. Isaac George and Mitchell Bell shared pitching duties, combining to strike out four, walk one and surrender eight hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS