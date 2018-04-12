MG track competes in Tuesday triangular

By Rob Hamilton

In a Tuesday triangular meet with Galion and Pleasant, the Mount Gilead track and field teams split, with both finishing ahead of the Spartans, but behind Galion.

The boys’ meet was closely contested, as Galion scored 70 points, MG had 66 and Pleasant finished with 39. The Indians finished first in six events, including three relays.

The 3200 relay won in 9:02.9, the 400-meter relay was first in 47.08 and the 1600 relay team won in 3:52.9. Brandon Stevens claimed the 400 in 52.56, while Liam Dennis won the 300 hurdles in 44.22 and Casey White won the 3200 in 10:35.2.

Galion ran away with the girls’ meet, scoring 89 points. Mount Gilead was second with 47, while the Spartans were third in 40.

The Indians were tops in five events. The 3200 relay team won in 10:30.2, while Allison Johnson picked up individual wins in both the pole vault (8’) and 300 hurdles (49.82). Jessica Brewer finished first in the 100 with a time of 12.64, while Olivia Millisor won the 1600 in 5:58.4.

