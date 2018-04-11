Cardington, Highland both take Tuesday KMAC wins

By Rob Hamilton

For the second time in two days, Cardington’s softball team played East Knox Tuesday. This time, the contest was even more decisive, as the Pirates scored 11 in the first inning and never looked back in winning by a 17-0 margin.

Pitchers Casey Bertke, who gained the win, and Ashlee Tharp combined to only surrender one hit in the five-inning game. They struck out two and walked three.

Offensively, the team mustered 16 hits, with Brooklyn Whitt supplying three of that total, including a triple. Ally Moore, Bertke and Paige Clinger all had two hits, with Clinger having one double in the game. Also, Chelsey Miller had a home run and a game-high four RBIs and Baylee Adams, Rylie Partlow and Reanna Roth all added doubles.

Highland Scots

The Highland softball team racked up 14 hits in defeating Centerburg by a 10-4 margin on Tuesday.

Highland led 2-1 after two innings of play, but tallied three runs in the third frame and four in the fourth to jump in front by a 9-2 margin.

Offensively, Haven Farson had four hits, including a home run. Morgan Wilhelm tallied three hits, while Kaitlyn Carney, Mattie Ruehrmund and Savannah Fitzpatrick all had two. One of Carney’s knocks was a double.

Lucy Smith and Joselyn Stuckman combined to strike out nine, walk four and give up eight hits, with Smith winning the contest.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead softball team couldn’t quite catch up to visiting Bucyrus on Tuesday in falling by a 12-7 count.

Bucyrus took a 3-1 lead in the first inning, but MG closed to within a 7-6 margin after four had been completed. However, they would give up two in the fifth and sixth innings and one more in the seventh, as the Redmen gradually pulled away for the decision.

MG finished with seven hits. Morgan Murphy had two singles, while Madison Noble, Hailey Dean and McKenzie Bump all had one triple each, with Bump leading the team with three RBIs.

Noble handled the pitching duties, striking out seven, walking seven and giving up nine hits.

