Northmor, Highland get Tuesday baseball wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor claimed their second baseball win of the week on Tuesday, topping Buckeye Central 10-7 in a non-league contest on the road.

Neither team scored in the first three innings and the Knights trailed 3-2 after the fourth. However, they scored twice in the fifth and four times in the top of the sixth to take an 8-3 lead in a game they would win by three runs.

Wyatt Reeder had four hits, all singles, for Northmor, while Chris Bood added three singles. Ryland Thomas had a double and single, while Hunter Mariotti contributed two hits. Braydon Black, Mariotti and Reeder combined to strike out eight, walk five and give up 13 hits. Mariotti picked up the win, with Reeder earning the save.

Highland Scots

Highland broke open a 2-2 tie after three innings with a two-run fourth and didn’t look back in topping host Centerburg by a 5-2 margin Tuesday night.

Strong pitching paced the Scots, as Sam LoPiccolo struck out seven and gave up one earned run in four innings, while Kyle Munday got the save, facing the minimum of nine batters in his three innings.

Lane Ballard had two hits for Highland, while Reese Weissenfluh tallied a triple and two RBIs and Jarin Vasquez added a double. Also, Drew Duncan reached base in all four of his at bats.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell 8-4 to East Knox in a Tuesday KMAC contest.

The Pirates led 3-2 going into the bottom of the third inning, but gave up three runs in that frame. While they scored once in the fourth to close within one score, East Knox tallied two in the bottom of the inning and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Both Nico Wade and Devin Jackson had two hits for Cardington, with Jackson cracking a double. On the mound, Jacob Spires and Kolton Honeter combined to strike out five, walk seven and give up six hits; while the team was hurt by four errors leading to four unearned runs.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead came back from an early 4-0 deficit to get within a 4-3 margin against Fredericktown on Tuesday, but a four-run seventh by the visiting Freddies sparked them to an 8-3 win.

MG finished with five hits in the game, with both Isaac George and Jacob Simmons scoring two each. On the mound, Jacob Lodge and Damion Meyer combined to strike out four, walk three and give up 10 hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS