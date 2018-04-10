Cardington girls outscore East Knox in Monday blowout

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington cruised past East Knox in a KMAC softball on Monday by a 16-2 margin.

The Pirates scored twice in the first inning and then poured it on later, getting five in the third and nine runs in the fourth to pull away for the five-inning victory.

The team finished with 16 hits, including a grand slam from Casey Bertke, who finished with two hits. Rylie Partlow had three singles, while Brooklyn Whitt, Kierson George, Baylee Adams and Chelsey Miller all had two each. Adams, George and Taiylor Hubley all had doubles in the game.

Bertke also picked up the win on the mound. She and Ashlee Tharp combined to strike out five, walk one and give up seven hits.

