Northmor BB rallies to edge Cardington

Northmor rallied in the seventh inning to defeat host Cardington by a 6-5 margin on Monday.

Both teams scored once in the second inning, but Cardington tallied one run in both the third and fifth frames and added two more in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead into the final inning. The Knights would score five runs then, though, to finish on top by one in a KMAC outing.

Both Austin Wheeler and Tyler Kegley hit doubles for Northmor. Kyle Kegley started the game for the Knights, while Chris Bood picked up the win in relief. The two combined to strike out seven, walk four and give up six hits.

For Cardington, Avery Harper and Devin Jackson both had a pair of singles. Jacob Brown and Daniel Kill shared pitching duties, with Kill being the pitcher of record. They combined to strike out five, walk nine and give up six hits.

