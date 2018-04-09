Church dartball ends season

The annual tournament of the Morrow County Church Dartball League was held on Saturday, March 3, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Gilead.

Edison United Methodist Church won the double-elimination tournament by defeating St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury in the final round. The final standings for the 10-week regular season are as follows.

First Presbyterian Church was tops with an 18-6 record, while Edison United Methodist Church was second with a 16-8 record. The combined team of Johnsville United Methodist and Steam Corners Methodist was 14-10 for third place, while Bryn Zion Baptist was fourth at 7-17 and St. John’s Lutheran finished 5-19 to place fifth.

Individual trophies were awarded to the top finishers in each category. Tony Smith of Edison United Methodist Church was tops in slugging average (.911) and runs batted in (20), while Brian Scott of the Johnsville-Steam Corners team was first in batting average (.538). Kim Porter of First Presbyterian Church claimed first in home runs (10) and was second in RBIs (15).

Cody Bedwell of Edison United Methodist Church, Brenda Mullett of First Presbyterian Church and Clint Walker tied for second in home runs with eight, while Bedwell also was second in slugging average (.846). Also, Bruce Levings of Edison United Methodist was second in batting average (.481).

Pictured above are individual trophy winners for the Morrow County Church Dartball League. From left to right are: Cody Bedwell, Tony Smith, Bruce Levings, Brenda Mullett, Kim Porter and Brian Scott. Not pictured is Clint Walker.

Information received from Dan Rhodebeck.

