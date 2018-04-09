Cardington boys drop close one to EK

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington was edged by visiting East Knox in eight innings on Friday, losing an 8-7 battle.

Daniel Kill and Nico Wade, who took the loss in relief, combined to strike out seven, walk seven and give up nine hits. Three team errors hurt, as four of the eight runs given up were unearned.

Offensively, the team picked up seven hits, included doubles by Wade and Nick McAvoy.

