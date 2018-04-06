Highland softball cruises past Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

Highland’s offense was in fine form during a Thursday league win over Centerburg.

The host Scots picked up a 19-2 win despite only scoring in three innings in the five-inning contest. They tallied four in the first and five in the second to take a 9-0 lead. The Trojans tallied a pair of runs in the third winning, but Highland responded with a 10-run fourth frame to clinch the win.

Highland got 10 hits in the game, drew six walks and took advantage of four errors. Savannah Fitzpatrick, Mattie Ruehrmund and Haven Farson all had two hits, with Farson hitting a grand slam and finishing with five RBIs and Fitzpatrick contributing a double. Kaitlyn Carney also had a home run in the game.

Lucy Smith earned the win in the game. She and Joselyn Stuckman combined to strike out two, walk one and give up three hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

A fast start paved the way for host Pleasant to top Mount Gilead in softball on Thursday by a 12-2 margin.

The Spartans scored three runs in the first, five in the second and two more in the third, as they claimed the non-league win.

MG got two hits each from McKenzie Bump and Madison Noble, with one of Noble’s knocks being a double. Hailey Dean, Lacie Baldwin and Hailey Fields all cracked a double in the game.

Noble handled the pitching duties for the team, striking out two, walking four and giving up 13 hits.

