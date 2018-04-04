MG baseball will be young this year

After graduating 11 seniors from his 2016 team and eight more from last year’s squad, Mount Gilead head baseball coach Greg Gompf will have a young team to work with this year.

The Indians have three letter-winners in seniors Isaac George and Bryce Treisch and junior Mitchell Bell. Junior Jacob Lodge also saw limited action on the mound.

Making up the rest of the team are junior Damion Meyer, Lane Carpenter and Josh Brown; sophomores Brady Seitz, Graham Simpson, Mathew Exline, Jamison Burkey, Jacob Simmons, Riley Conners, Devin Lee and Mason Faux and freshmen Zack Davidson, Owen Blanton, Preston Clark and Landon Hanahan.

“We will have a large amount of younger, untested players on the varsity team this year cutting their team on varsity baseball. We will rely heavily on our senior leaders, Isaac George and Bryce Treisch, to keep the team pushing in a positive direction.”

One thing Gompf is sure of is that his team is willing to put in the work to improve, as he cited their work ethic, grit and attitude towards the game of baseball.

“The goals and expectations for the 2018 season is to take this group of hardworking young men and allow them to have a great experience each and every day. We want to make sure that throughout the entire year, we are competing every day and making ourselves better. With very few players that have any varsity experience, we will focus on building the skills of our players so that they can become successful.”

In the league, Gompf feels a number of teams have the potential to claim a league title, including final MOAC champ East Knox, as well as Highland, Northmor, Centerburg and Danville.

Pictured above is Mount Gilead’s baseball team. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_mgbb.jpg Pictured above is Mount Gilead’s baseball team. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS