Highland tops pack in middle school Armstrong meet

In the middle school Mike Armstrong Invitational held Saturday, March 31, Highland picked up team titles in both the boys’ and girls’ events, while Cardington was second.

Mount Gilead took third, while Northmor was fourth in the girls’ meet. The boys’ meet saw the Indians also in third, while Northmor placed fifth in the eight-team competition.

In the girls’ meet, Highland won four events, including two of the three relays. The quartet of Amaya Edwards, Abigail Jordan, Emma Hinkle and Jaylinn Pauley took first in the 400 relay in 59.83; while Edwards, Jordan and Pauley teamed with Jada Mullins to win the 800 relay in 2:06. Also, Juliette Laracuente won the 100 in 14.81, while the discus was won by Audrey Robinson with an effort of 62’3”.

The other relay went to Cardington, as Louisa Hallabrin, Kennedy Maceyko, Morgan White and Dana Bertke took the 1600 relay in 5:09.9. Bertke also won the 400 in 1:08.4 and the high jump with an effort of 4’2”, while Hallabrin won the 1600 in 5:59.81. Addison Plowman won the long jump with a leap of 12’4.5”.

For Mount Gilead, Grace Mowery won the 800 with a time of 2:56.59. While Northmor didn’t win any events, Reagan Swihart took second in the high jump for the team.

The Highland boys won the 400-meter relay, as Johnathan Buzzard, Matthew Grandstaff, Justice Stuckman and Mason Duncan finished in 50.03. Grandstaff won the shot put with an effort of 36’6”, while Caden Holtrey took first in the discus with a throw of 107’10”.

Cardington’s 800-meter relay team of Nate Hickman, Joe Denney, Jimmy Hallabrin and Ayden Plowman placed first in 1:53.24. Ashton Plowman took first in the 110 hurdles (19.06) and long jump (16’9.5”) to be a double-winner for the team.

Mount Gilead got a win in the 1600 from Michael Snopik in 5:22.87, while Garrett Lamb-Hart won the 400 in 1:01.49.

For Northmor, Garrett Corwin claimed first place in the 200 in 27.08, while Trenton Ramos topped the field in the high jump with an effort of 5’.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

