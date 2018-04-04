Highland boys return a lot

Highland’s baseball team won’t lack for experience this year, as they return 11 letter-winners from the 2017 squad, which finished 15-11.

While the team graduated Max Schreiber and Colton Liszkai, they return a lot of talent whom fourth-year head coach Donnie Kline will be counting on for production.

Clemson commit Mack Anglin, Sinclair commit Sam LoPiccolo and Kyle Munday are back to anchor the pitching staff. Munday and LoPiccolo are seniors, while Anglin is a junior. Anglin won both all-conference and district honors last year, while LoPiccolo was recognized by the conference.

Third baseman Tate Tobin (junior) was honored by the conference and district last year. Also given honors by the conference last year were second baseman Matty Reid and catcher Lane Ballard, both seniors. Kline also cited senior Drew Duncan and juniors Reese Weissenfluh and Clay Matthews as integral to the team’s success.

Also returning are Bryce Geiger and Jarin Vasquez, while Cody Holtrey, Dana Hicks, Branton Howard, Liam Garrett, Zach Wetzel, Joel Butterman and Clayton Schindley will all compete for playing time.

“This team has matured physically and mentally so much since 2017,” said Kline. “Our players have high expectations. We are ahead of where we were last year due to the boys’ continued development last year and the best winter workouts we have ever had. This team has great chemistry and work ethic. If we stay healthy and get some bounces, we should be a competitive team in 2018.”

Kline noted that two keys to his team being successful will be having arms step up to support Anglin, LoPiccolo and Munday on the mound, as well as finding consistency in their line-up.

Highland's 2018 baseball team is pictured above.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

