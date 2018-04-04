Cardington winter athletes receive awards

Cardington-Lincoln High School students who participated in winter sports were honored during a dessert banquet, held Sunday, March 25 at the high school.

Honored were those who participated in girls’ and boys’ basketball, wrestling, girls’ and boys’ bowling and cheerleading. Coaches handed out awards and Marty Barnett, assistant athletic director, presented the athletic department awards.

Emceeing the program in the absence of Bill Clauss, athletic director, was Joe Mills, high school principal.

Wrestling coach Joe Summer named Skyler Streich the MVP.

Jamie Edwards, girls basketball coach, named Alexis Miller-Spires and Paige Clinger winners of the Pirate Award; Kynlee Edwards, next level award to the University of Findlay; Kyndall Spires, next level award to Saginaw Valley State University; Sage Brannon, next level award to Ashland University; Hannah Wickline, Most Improved and Alex Maceyko, next level award to Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Rodney Brown, boys basketball coach, named Dylan Goodman winner of the Pirate Award; Daniel Kill, best defender; Brandon Steckel, most improved and Garrett Wagner, MVP.

Tim Edgell, boys bowling coach, awarded Blake Clapham most valuable player; Jakob Edgell, most improved and Eric Hamilton, Pirate Award winner.

Lexie Wilson and Morgan Edgell, girls bowling, named Stella Miller-Spires the Pirate Award winner; Frankie Arnold, most improved and Laynee Wilson, most valuable player

Lori Vance, cheerleading coach, named Aleigha Parsons the Cheer Pirate Award; Sydney Vaught, most dedicated; Lilly Grooms, best performer; Kinnedy Ratliff, outstanding teammate and Reagan Spires, most coachable.

Athletic Awards were given to Sage Brannon, 75 points; Daniel Kill, 50 points; Garrett Wagner, Aleigha Parsons, Sydney Vaught, Lilly Grooms and Alex Maceyko, 38; Blake Clapham, 25; and Makenzie Blake, Laynee Wilson, Skyler Streich, Deven Speck, Dylan Goodman, Taylor Linkous, Taylor Reppart, Hannah Wickline, Grace Struck and Caymen Spires, 12 points.

Pictured are the Cardington-Lincoln High School winter sports award winners. Back row (l-r): Skyler Streich, Kynlee Edwards, Kyndall Spires, Paige Clinger, Dylan Goodman, Daniel Kill, Brandon Steckel, Garrett Wagner, Jakob Edgell, Blake Clapham and Eric Hamilton. Front row: Stella Miller-Spires, Frankie Arnold, Sage Brannon, Aleigha Parsons, Sydney Vaught, Lilly Grooms, Kinnedy Ratliff, Reagan Spires and Laynee Wilson. Not pictured are Alexis Miller-Spires, Hannah Wickline and Alex Maceyko. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_Winter-Sports-awards-2018.jpg Pictured are the Cardington-Lincoln High School winter sports award winners. Back row (l-r): Skyler Streich, Kynlee Edwards, Kyndall Spires, Paige Clinger, Dylan Goodman, Daniel Kill, Brandon Steckel, Garrett Wagner, Jakob Edgell, Blake Clapham and Eric Hamilton. Front row: Stella Miller-Spires, Frankie Arnold, Sage Brannon, Aleigha Parsons, Sydney Vaught, Lilly Grooms, Kinnedy Ratliff, Reagan Spires and Laynee Wilson. Not pictured are Alexis Miller-Spires, Hannah Wickline and Alex Maceyko. Marty Barnett | Morrow County Sentinel

By Evelyn Long

