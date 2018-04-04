Indian girls out to continue improving

In his first year as head coach of the Mount Gilead softball program, Denny Noble hopes nine returnees will propel the team to more success than last season, when the team was 5-16.

The Indians are a young team, despite having that experience, as only one senior is on the team in Katie Elson, who is expected to help lead the outfield.

Two returnees claimed their share of accolades for their performances last year. Sophomore McKenzie Bump led the team and conference in batting average (.784), hits (49) and stolen bases (23) in earning first-team honors from the MOAC and Central District and finishing as a second-team All-Ohioan. Junior Hailey Dean was an honorable mention pick in the league with a .322 average.

Also returning are juniors Madison Noble, Morgan Beck, Indie Jones, Faith Longhenry and Morgan Murphy and sophomores Lacie Baldwin and Nora Kelty. The team will also gain junior Faith Chafin and freshmen Emarah Miller and Hailee Fields.

“We want to continue to improve upon each previous season,” said Noble. “We are still a young team trying to build experience and knowledge.”

In the KMAC, the coach looks at Cardington as a top contender for the title.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

