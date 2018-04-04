Scot SB looks to add to success

After finishing 15-10 last year, Highland softball coach Shelly Hornsby will look for another strong season behind three players who earned postseason accolades.

Junior outfielder Kaitlyn Carney was named second-team all-district, while junior utility player Morgan Wilhelm earned second-team honors in the league. Also, sophomore infielder Mattie Ruehrmund picked up honorable mention recognition from both the league and district.

The team has two seniors in outfielders Allie LaFever and Parker Steck, who is a returning letter-winner. Junior outfield Liz Jensen and junior pitcher Lucy Smith also return as letter-winners.

Also on the team are junior Mary Schwartz, sophomores Joselyn Stuckman and Gena West and freshmen Savannah Fitzpatrick and Haven Farson.

Pictured above is Highland’s softball team for this spring. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_2194690002-0325.jpg Pictured above is Highland’s softball team for this spring. Courtesy Photo | HR Imaging

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS