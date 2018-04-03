Danville girls top Northmor Monday

By Rob Hamilton

Host Danville got off to a fast start and finished Monday’s game against Northmor with an 8-2 win.

The Blue Devils scored three in the first inning and led 7-1 after four frames in claiming the win. Both Kelsie Fike and Aly Blunk cracked doubles to lead the Knight offense, which finished with seven hits, while Megan Adkins struck out one, walked five and gave up 14 hits on the mound.

