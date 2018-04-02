MG track teams win Armstrong

The Mount Gilead track teams swept the titles at Saturday’s Mike Armstrong Invitational hosted by Cardington.

The girls’ team finished with 166.5 points, while second-place Northmor had 117.5. Locally, Highland ran seventh with 58 and Cardington was eighth with 24.

For the boys’ MG had 152 points, while Northmor was second again with 122. Highland finished fifth with 56 and Cardington placed seventh with 48.

The Indian girls finished first in several events. The relay of Selia Shipman, Olivia Millisor, Emily Hanft and Baylee Hack won the 3200 relay in 10:48.83. Shipman teamed with Jessica Brewer, Isabela Schroeter and Allison Johnson to win the 1600 relay in 4:36.38.

Hack won the 1600 in 5:36.33 and took the 3200 in 2:34.02. Johnson tallied a win in the 300 hurdles in 50.61, Kelsey Kennon took the discus with an effort of 94’3” and Skylar Edwards won the shot with a toss of 33’11.25”.

Samantha Sullivan was second in the 100 hurdles, as was Jessica Brewer in the 100, Emily Hanft in the 3200 and Olivia Millisor in the high jump. Also second was the 400-meter relay team of Madison Mathwig, Adriana Tinch, Alexis McCoy and Sullivan. The 800-meter relay of Brewer, Bridgette Millisor, Corrin Watts and Schroeter finished third, as did Watts in the high jump and Johnson in the pole vault.

For the boys’ team, Connor Page won the 110 hurdles in 16.39, while Casey White ran first in the 1600 with a time of 4:47.77. Brandon Stevens won the 400 in 53.55, Liam Dennis took the 300 hurdles in 44.49 and Brett Shipman claimed the 3200 in 10:45.41. The 800-meter relay team of Ethan Supplee, Dennis, Aaron Baer and Stevens placed second. Dennis also was second in the 110 hurdles for MG.

The team’s 3200 relay of Tyler Clark, Gavin Robinson, Evan Zmuda and Nathen Weaver placed third; as did their 400-meter team of Scott Page, Colton Cronenwett, Colten Clark and Justice Franks. Page was third in the 300 hurdles, Supplee finished third in the high jump, Clark was third in the pole vault, Nick McKinney placed third in the discus and Isaac Arrington finished third in the shot put.

Northmor’s boys got a pair of wins from Demetrius Johnson. The senior took the high jump with an effort of 5’10.5” and won the long jump with an effort of 19’9.75”. The Knights also won a pair of relays, as Drew Zoll, Garrett Barnhart, Conor Becker and Conan Becker claimed the 800-meter relay in 1:37.06 and Johnson, Barnhart, Conor Becker and Conan Becker won the 400-meter relay in 46.15. Also, Tony Martinez won the pole vault by clearing 11’6”.

The team’s 1600-meter relay of Zoll, Alec Moore, Adam Petulla and Conor Becker finished second. Conan Becker was second in the 100 for the Knights and third in the 200, while Martinez took second in the 400, Zoll was second in the 200 and Aaron Berg placed second in the pole vault.

The Northmor girls’ 400-meter relay team of Vivenne Cutrupi, Sabrina Kelley, Hope Miracle and Bailey Wiseman finished first in 56.97. Also winning was Hope Miracle in the pole vault due to clearing 10’.

The 3200 relay team of Brooke Bennett, Kaitlyn Blunk, Jessica Duryea and Julia Kanagy finished second; as did the 800-meter relay of Frankie Cutrupi, Vivenne Cutrupi, Kelley and Wiseman and the 1600-meter team of Bennett, Julianna Ditullio, Brooke Huntsman and Miracle. Bennett also was second in the 400, as was Ditullio in the long jump and Maddie Jordan in the discus.

Duryea took third in the 1600, while Ditullio ran third in the 300 hurdles.

Brock Veley won a pair of events to lead the Highland boys. He took first in the 100 in 11.78 and won the 200 in 24.42.

The 800-meter relay of Landyn Albanese, Ryan Kelley, Ryan Weissenfluh and Bailey Damron placed third, as did Dalton Lee in the 3200.

For the Lady Scots, Sophia Thompson won the 3200 with a time of 13:07.94.

Also, Alex Debord was second in the 1600 and third in the 800, while Peyton Carpenter finished second in the 200.

Both Cardington teams had one top-three finisher in the meet. For the boys, Mason Goers placed second in the long jump. The girls got a third-place finish from Alicia McElwee, also in the long jump.

Mount Gilead’s Baylee Hack leads Alex Debord of Highland on her way to winning the 1600 Saturday at the Mike Armstrong Invitational hosted by Cardington. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/04/web1_bayleehack.jpg Mount Gilead’s Baylee Hack leads Alex Debord of Highland on her way to winning the 1600 Saturday at the Mike Armstrong Invitational hosted by Cardington. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS