Northmor boys win Saturday, Highland splits doubleheader

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Scots split a Saturday doubleheader at Liberty Union.

In the first game, they suffered a 3-2 loss. Runs in the third and fifth innings staked Highland to a 2-0 lead, but they surrendered two in the sixth and one in the seventh to take the loss.

Sam LoPiccolo struck out seven in four innings, while Kyle Munday and Dana Hicks pitched in relief, with Hicks picking up the loss. Both Tate Tobin and Lane Ballard had two hits each, while Jarin Vasquez added a double.

Highland rediscovered their offense in the second game, tallying a 14-3 win. Most of their damage was done in two innings, as they scored five in the first frame and then blew open a 7-3 lead with a seven-run sixth.

Liam Garrett had a three-run home run and a double, while Mack Anglin added three doubles, Tobin had three singles and Clay Matthews contributed a double.

Lane Ballard picked up the win, with Zach Wetzel and Matthews also pitching in the contest.

Northmor Knights

Northmor scored in every inning on Saturday against Mansfield Senior in taking a 14-4 win. The teams battled evenly over the first three innings, but the Knights blew open a 4-4 game with two runs in the fourth inning, five in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Tyler Kegley had a single and double in the game and also drove in four runs. Austin Wheeler added three RBIs in the game. The game was won by Chris Bood in relief of Wyatt Reeder. The two combined to strike out 10, walk three and give up four hits.

Cardington Pirates

In the opening game in a Saturday doubleheader against Elgin, Cardington once against struggled to get on base, as they lost 12-0 and only managed two hits.

Jacob Brown and Avery Harper combined to strike out four, walk four and give up 10 hits in the game. The second game was tightly contested, with Elgin edging the Pirates 3-2. A two-run fourth inning gave Cardington a 2-1 lead, but Elgin scored one each in the sixth and seventh frames to win the closely-contested game.

Both Tristan Williamson and Nick McAvoy finished with two hits each for Cardington. Daniel Kill pitched a complete game for the team, striking out five, walking four and scattering four hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS