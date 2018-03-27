Local softball seasons are underway

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead opened their softball season by falling 8-5 to East Knox on Monday.

The Indians got a three-hit performance from McKenzie Bump, while Madison Noble and Lacie Baldwin added two apiece. Noble and Hailey Dean drove in two runs each in the contest.

On the mound, Noble pitched a complete game, striking out four and walking two, while surrendering 10 hits.

Highland Scots

Danville couldn’t keep Highland off the scoreboard, as the Scots won by a 17-2 margin on Monday in their softball season opener.

The Scots got a triple and two singles from Savannah Fitzpatrick in the game, while Mattie Ruehrmund added a triple. Highland finished with nine total hits and also drew eight walks, including two each from Kaitlyn Carney and Haven Farson.

Lucy Smith earned the five-inning win, striking out two and walking two, while giving up four hits.

Northmor Knights

Northmor was upended 12-4 by Fredericktown Monday night in their season-opening softball game.

