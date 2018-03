Both Demetrius Johnson of Northmor and Jason Bolha of Mount Gilead earned Division III special mention recognition when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the 2017-18 All-Ohio boys’ basketball teams.

Also in Division III, Northmor’s Brock Pletcher was an honorable mention pick. Garrett Wagner of Cardington was an honorable mention selection in Division IV, as was Highland’s Mack Anglin in Division II.

Information received from the OHSAA.