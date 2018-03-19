Cardington puts three girls on All-Ohio teams

Three members of the Cardington girls’ basketball team received All-Ohio honors in Division III for their efforts in competing for the 22-2 Pirates.

Senior guard Sage Brannon, who averaged 16.5 points a game was named a second-team All-Ohioan, while junior Kynlee Edwards and sophomore Casey Bertke both claimed honorable mention recognition.

All-Ohio teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, as the Associated Press recently quit coordinating postseason honors for high school sports.

Sage Brannon was a second-team All-Ohio pick in Division III girls’ basketball. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_sagebrannon.jpg Sage Brannon was a second-team All-Ohio pick in Division III girls’ basketball. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

