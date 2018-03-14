Wolfpak wins awards

Wolfpak Martial Arts brought home 14 golds, seven silvers and a bronze from the Gladiator Games Martial Arts Festival on Sunday, March 11. On Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Trudo Memorial Martial Arts Tournament, they brought home a total of 15 golds, seven silvers and seven bronze medals. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Logan Welsh, Master Sam Wolf and Justin Burkey. Middle row: Justin Berthold, Braylin Romshak and Hunter Berthold. Front: Caitlynn Berthold. Not pictured are coach Cody Levally, Galen Wright, Wes Stauffer and Casey Knipp.

