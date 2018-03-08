State Wrestling Meet Day One Results

By Rob Hamilton

All four Northmor wrestlers competing in the state wrestling meet survived through Thursday’s action, with three still in the championship bracket. Northmor finished Thursday tied for 10th in the Division III competition with 9.5 points.

At 126 pounds, Gavin Ramos earned a 5-2 decision over Seth Majewski of Brooklyn. Aaron Kitts won his opening match at 132 pounds, claiming a 10-1 major decision over Tad Jenson of Oak Harbor. At 145, Conan Becker cruised past Beau Lefever of Ashland Mapleton via 16-1 technical fall.

Conor Becker dropped his first match at 152 pounds, losing a 10-8 decision against David Cumberledge of Ashtabula St. John. However, he would recover to win by an 8-5 margin over Kerington Martin of Covington in the first round of consolations.

Action resumes Friday morning at 10 a.m.