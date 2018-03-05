Northmor wrestlers advance four to state meet

Northmor finished their Division III district meet at Heath with four state qualifiers, one state alternate and a second-place team finish.

The Knights took second behind Nelsonville-York with 117 points, as Gavin Ramos, Aaron Kitts, Conan Becker and Conor Becker all punched their tickets to Columbus. Tony Martinez finished fifth to be a state alternate.

Senior Conan Becker improved his recored on the year to 50-2 with four wins and a district championship at 145 pounds over the two-day tournament taking place Friday and Saturday. He finished with a technical fall and three pins, including one in 1:00 over Ready’s Andrew Halko in the finals.

His brother, Conor, placed second at 152. The sophomore’s record is 48-4 after earning pins in his first three matches. In the finals, he was edged 3-2 by Newark Catholic’s Billy Luft.

Kitts (37-10) advanced to the state tournament at 132 pounds by finishing third. The senior opened with two pinfall wins before losing in the semifinals. However, he’d bounce back to finish with two pins in the consolation bracket, including one in 1:29 against Elliot Dean of Bridgeport.

Ramos (43-10) had the trickiest route to the state meet. The sophomore lost his opening round bout, but came back to register four straight wins in the consolation bracket before falling by pin to Logan Hursey of Newcomerstown in his third-place match.

Competing at 160 pounds, Martinez (40-10) picked up wins in his first two matches to advance to the semifinals, but dropped two straight to fall to the fifth place match. He’d finish with a 6-2 win over Reece Franks of Sandy Valley to take fifth and give the Knights a state alternate.

At 120 pounds, Austin Amens came one match away from being a place-winner, as he was eliminated in the third round of consolation matches, going 2-2 in the tournament. Dale Brocwell (106), Manny Heilman (113), Wyatt Lessick (170) and Tyson Moore (285) all won once, while Eli Davis (138) and Austin Wheeler (182) also competed for the Knights.

Mount Gilead finished 23rd in the meet with 31 points and finished with two district placers.

Junior Nate Weaver (27-17) went 3-3 at 132 pounds to place sixth for the Indians. After splitting his first two matches, he won two straight in consolations to earn a place, but then dropped two straight to end up sixth. At 152, Andy Williamson also went 3-3 to finish his freshman season with a 30-19 record.

Hunter Trimmer picked up two wins at 182 to barely miss out on placing, while Joshua Sullivan (113), Jesus Rubio (126), Tyler Cooper (220) and Kaleb Fisher (285) also saw action at districts.

Cardington’s Tanner Jones wrestled at 152 pounds for the Pirates in the meet as their district representative.

Highland Scots

Competing in the Division II wrestling tournament hosted by Claymont High School, Highland finished in a four-way tie for 40th place with three points.

Those points were scored by 106-pounder Bryce Schott, who went 1-2 over the two-day tournament. Also competing in the meet were Christian Miller (132), Ryan Kelley (160) and Jonathan Sparks (170).

