Cardington’s Wilson competes in state meet

Cardington bowler Laynee Wilson participated in the Division II state bowling meet Saturday.
She placed 21st among 103 bowlers, rolling rounds of 166, 180 and 185 for a three-game total of 531. Information received from the OHSAA.
