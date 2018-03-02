All-district basketball teams named

A number of local basketball players earned all-district honors for their efforts this year.

In girls’ basketball, Cardington’s Sage Brannon was a first-team pick in Division III. The senior guard averaged 16.5 points per game this year. Teammates Casey Bertke (sophomore, 14.5) and Kynlee Edwards (junior, 10.0) were second-team picks, while Kyndall Spires (senior, 11.6) was a third-team pick.

Mount Gilead’s Madison Fitzpatrick (sophomore, 13.6) was also named to the third team, while Northmor’s Brooke Bennett earned honorable mention recognition.

In Division II, Highland’s Erica Sardinha was an honorable mention pick.

For boys’ basketball players, Demetrius Johnson of Northmor (senior, 15.8) was a first-team pick in Division III. Also from Northmor, Brock Pletcher (senior, 15.7) was a second-team selection, while both Kyle Kegley and Tyler Kegley were honorable mention picks.

Also in Division III, Mount Gilead’s Jason Bolha (senior, 19.0) was named to the second team, Mason Mollohan (junior, 17.6) was a third-team pick and Seth Young received honorable mention.

In Division II, Highland’s Mack Anglin (junior, 15.0) was named to the second team, while both Chris Branham and Kaleb Phillips were honorable mention selections. Cardington’s Garrett Wagner (senior, 16.0) was a second team selection in Division IV.

By Rob Hamilton

