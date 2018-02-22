Northmor caps 21-1 regular season by topping Freddies

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor closed their regular season with a 21-1 record after topping host Fredericktown by a 75-40 margin.

Strong defensive performances in the first and third quarters were key to the win. The Knights jumped out to a 16-3 lead after the opening eight minutes. Then, with the score at 38-22 coming out of the half, Northmor took a 23-4 advantage in the third to take a 35-point lead they would maintain the rest of the way.

Brock Pletcher hit three three-pointers in scoring a game-high 17 points. Tyler Kegley added 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Blake Miller and Lane Bachelder scored 12 each and Eason Neal finished with eight.

