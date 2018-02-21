MG boys cap strong second half to season with win over Bucyrus

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team finished the regular season with an 11-11 record after topping Bucyrus 66-50 on Tuesday.

The Indians controlled the game for the first three quarters, leading 13-8 after the opening period, 30-15 at the half and 56-27 going into the final period. While Bucyrus took a 23-10 edge over those eight minutes, MG was still able to win comfortably.

Mason Mollohan led the team with 19 points, while Jason Bolha added 17, hitting four shots from three-point range in the game. Head coach Tom Cooper noted he was very happy with how his squad rebounded from some early-season adversity to finish strongly.

“I am super proud that the boys were able to overcome a seven-game losing streak in December,” he said. “We were 3-8 in the first half of the year and completely flipped that, going 8-3 in the second half of the year. I attribute the turnaround to the players and coaching staff coming together and never quitting. The boys kept getting better. Seniors Jason Bolha and Seth Young provided excellent leadership and the younger players continued to improve. They have been a great group of kids to coach. I am as proud of them as any championship team that I have coached.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS