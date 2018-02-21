Highland girls win tournament opener; Northmor falls

By Rob Hamilton

Highland earned a win in their sectional opener in the Division II tournament with a come-from-behind 56-48 win at Licking Valley Tuesday night.

The Scots trailed 14-9 after the opening period and 23-17 at the half, but turned it around with a big third quarter. They would outscore LV by a 19-10 margin in the period to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth. Highland took a 20-15 advantage over those eight minutes to finish the game on top.

Erica Sardinha led the Scots with 16 points, while Raven Tilford scored 14 and Gena West contributed eight.

Northmor Knights

Northmor couldn’t get untracked offensively in their Division III sectional contest at North Union Tuesday and saw their season end with a 54-10 loss to the Wildcats.

North Union jumped out to a 19-3 lead after the opening period and continued to add to their lead throughout the next two quarters, leading 42-7 at the half and 52-8 after three.

Cristianna Boggs led Northmor with five points.

