Four MG wrestlers tops in KMAC

Four Mount Gilead wrestlers claimed first place in their weight class at the KMAC championships hosted by Centerburg Saturday. Pictured are (l-r): assistant coaches Ben Saunders and Scott Page, Hunter Trimmer (182 champ), Brandon Strickland (170), Nate Weaver (132), Josh Sullivan (113) and head coach Mike Williamson.

