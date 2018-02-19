Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 21
• Northmor at Fredericktown, boys’ basketball, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 22
• Division II district bowling meet, HP Lanes, Columbus, 10 a.m.
• Columbus Academy at Mount Gilead, Division III girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 23
• Highland at Licking Valley, Division II wrestling sectional, 6 p.m.
• Highland or Licking Valley at London, Division II girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.
• Northridge or Liberty Union at Cardington, Division III girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 24
• Highland at Licking Valley, Division II wrestling sectional, 10 a.m.
• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Cardington, Division III wrestling sectional, 10 a.m.
• Northmor or North Union at Newark Catholic, Division III girls’ basketball sectional, 1 p.m.
• Johnstown at Mount Gilead or Columbus Academy at Johnstown, Division III girls’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 26
• Worthington Christian at Northmor, Division III boys’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
• Division II girls’ basketball district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.
• Division III girls’ basketball district semifinals at TBA, 7 p.m.
• Cardington at Berne Union, Division IV boys’ basketball sectional, 7 p.m.
* Calendar to be updated throughout week as tournament games are completed.