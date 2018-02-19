Four bowling teams off to districts

Three Morrow County girls’ bowling teams advanced to districts on Saturday.

In the 23-team sectional hosted by HP Lanes, Columbus, the top 12 advanced. While Jonathan Alder won the meet, Highland (sixth place, 2987 pins), Cardington (seventh, 2896) and Northmor (ninth, 2880) all moved on to districts. Mount Gilead finished with 2269 pins for 21st place.

Highland’s top performers were Halie O’Leary, who had a 516 series, and Sophia Thompson, who bowled 441 over three games.

Four Cardington bowlers rolled all three games. Addie Wilhelm had a 500 series, while Laynee Wilson bowled 462, Blake Makenzie rolled 386 and Morgan Lehner finished with 367 pins.

Northmor only used five bowlers, with each rolling all three games. Chloe Meier led the team with 441 pins, while Sara Drumm had 431, Maddie Hoverland had 422, Sammie Grogg rolled 398 and Alexis Yarnell had 395.

For Mount Gilead, Lacie Baldwin rolled a 343 series, while Madison Noble had 341 as the only two bowlers to take part in all three games.

Jonathan Alder also won the boys’ sectional, which was held at HP Lanes on Friday. Highland claimed the runner-up spot with 3559 pins to also move on to districts. The top 12 teams advanced in a 30-team meet. Mount Gilead took 18th place with 2940 pins, while Cardington was 21st with 2842 and Northmor was 29th with 2269.

Highland got a 511 series from Joey Bennett, while Chris Mattix rolled 510 over three games and Dana Hicks had a 490 series.

For Mount Gilead, Tyler Bryant advanced to districts as an individual with a 542 series. Also, Zac Sellers rolled three games with a total score of 473.

Cardington’s Blake Clapham rolled all three games, finishing with a total of 442 on the day. For Northmor, Sarah Dudley rolled all three games, finishing with a total of 359 pins.

