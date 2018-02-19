MG boys top Cardington on Friday

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead’s defense was strong on Friday, as the team topped visiting Cardington by a 72-40 margin.

The Indians led 13-4 after the first quarter and increased their lead to a 33-19 score by the half. They would finish the game strong, outscoring the Pirates 18-10 in the third and 21-11 in the fourth as they pulled away for the win.

Jason Bolha hit four three-pointers in leading all scorers with 25 points. Mason Mollohan added 24 and Seth Young connected three times from long range in finishing with 12. Cardington got 12 points from Garrett Wagner, while Trey Brininger hit three threes in scoring nine.

