MG Athletic Hall of Fame has inductions

The 20th annual Mount Gilead Athletic Hall of Fame induction took place on Friday, Feb. 16 between the JV and varsity boys’ basketball games held that night.

The following were inducted into the Class of 2018: Mikaela Bush (2012 graduate), Jake Hayes (2011 graduate) and Ryan Hosack (2006 graduate). The 1987 boys’ track team was also honored.

Pictured from the 1987 Mount Gilead track team are (l-r): Brian Brinkerhoff, Brian Barnett, Thad Fidler, coach Ron Thill, Kenny Hollingsworth, Robert Scholes, Randy Casto, Mike McKinney, Nathan Cotton and assistant coaches Don McNamee and Denny West. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_track.jpg Pictured from the 1987 Mount Gilead track team are (l-r): Brian Brinkerhoff, Brian Barnett, Thad Fidler, coach Ron Thill, Kenny Hollingsworth, Robert Scholes, Randy Casto, Mike McKinney, Nathan Cotton and assistant coaches Don McNamee and Denny West. Courtesy Photo Mikaela Bush (2012 graduate, far right) is pictured with board members Brian Barnett, Virgil Staley and Mike Sayers. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_bush.jpg Mikaela Bush (2012 graduate, far right) is pictured with board members Brian Barnett, Virgil Staley and Mike Sayers. Courtesy Photo Mount Gilead 2011 graduate Jake Hayes (second from right) is pictured with (l-r): board members Virgil Staley, Mike Sayers and Brian Barnett. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_hayes.jpg Mount Gilead 2011 graduate Jake Hayes (second from right) is pictured with (l-r): board members Virgil Staley, Mike Sayers and Brian Barnett. Courtesy Photo Ryan Hosack’s (2006 graduate) admission into the Mount Gilead Athletic Hall of Fame was accepted by Robert Frey, Robert Hosack and daughter. Pictured are, back row (l-r): board member Virgil Staley, Frey, Hosack and board member Brian Barnett. Front row: board member Mike Sayers and daughter. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_hosack.jpg Ryan Hosack’s (2006 graduate) admission into the Mount Gilead Athletic Hall of Fame was accepted by Robert Frey, Robert Hosack and daughter. Pictured are, back row (l-r): board member Virgil Staley, Frey, Hosack and board member Brian Barnett. Front row: board member Mike Sayers and daughter. Courtesy Photo

Information submitted by Teri Gray.

Information submitted by Teri Gray.